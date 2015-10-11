Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition out October 27

Divinity: Original Sin is getting a big 'Enhanced Edition' that will be free if you already own the game on PC, adding controller support, and other features that aren't as exciting because they're not controller support. We already knew the EE was coming sometime in October, but now we know exactly when: October 27.

That date is being flung around in regards to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Enhanced Edition, but it's also the date we can expect the existing PC version to be automagically supplemented with this new one. That isn't terribly clear on either the official site or promotional material, but developer Larian has confirmed it on Twitter here.

In other Divinity news, the Kickstarter for the sequel went particularly well, raising four times the amount the developer was asking for.