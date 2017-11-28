Divinity: Original Sin 2 has sold one million copies

Whether or not Divinity: Original Sin 2 is up there with the greatest RPGs of all time is a matter of debate. What's not up for discussion is that it is a big hit for developer Larian Studios.

... at least, not without the best fans in the world! In just a couple of months we've roared past this huge landmark, and it's all down to you! pic.twitter.com/PiimrwV9b8November 28, 2017

That number comes not much more than two months after the game was released. For such an unabashedly old-school RPG, that's a remarkable achievement. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of those sales came by way of Steam: SteamSpy indicates 921,000 owners on the platform, leaving around—probably a little under—ten percent for GOG.

Lots of people are still playing it, too: Today's peak concurrent player count topped 14,000, keeping it well in the middle of the Steam Top 100 pack.

It will surely come as no surprise that Divinity: Original Sin 2 is in the running for our coveted Game of the Year award for 2017. Get a sense for why from these fantastic, totally true tales of surprises, mishaps, and exploding pigs.