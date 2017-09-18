Divinity: Original Sin 2 approaches 500,000 copies sold in less than a week

Despite an unlucky launch day, Larian's latest RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 came roaring out of the gate last week, enjoying both critical acclaim and remarkably strong sales for what is, let's be honest here, a pretty niche genre. Yesterday it broke the 75,000 concurrent user mark on Steam, today it's even higher—a little over 85,000, according to Steam Spy—and even more impressive than that, Larian boss Swen Vincke told Eurogamer that it has already sold nearly a half-million copies.

"It is fantastic, but it is also way beyond what we expected. We're close to hitting 500,000 units sold which is a number I believe it took us two or three months with Divinity: Original Sin 1," Vincke said. That's actually pretty close to the mark: The original Original Sin came out on June 30, 2014, and Vincke said in a mid-September blog post that it had achieved a half-million sales somewhere prior to that.

That success presumably makes a console release of Divinity: Original Sin 2 very likely, but Larian's priority right now is the PC release. "We're now focused on delivering our first patch for the PC version, something that is scheduled for this week," Vincke said. "Lots of players means lots of support issues coming in and we're trying to service them as fast as we can. After that, it'll be a long, well-deserved break for the team and then we'll boot up our machines again to work on the next things."

Larian rolled out a hotfix yesterday that should take care of problems that players have encountered when saving games, and Vincke said that the studio is also working on issues with its servers, which have apparently struggled under the unexpected load. But the problems clearly aren't putting off RPG fans: Original Sin 2 remains atop the Steam Top Sellers chart and holds fourth place on the Game Stats list, behind only PUBG, CS:GO, and Dota 2.

We're still working on our full Divinity: Original Sin 2 review—while you wait, here's a good list of ten things you should know about the game before you get started on your adventures.