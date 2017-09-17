Divinity: Original Sin 2 boasts over 75,000 concurrent players on Steam

Despite a rocky launch involving a power outage, Divinity: Original Sin 2 quickly claimed the top spot on Steam. Yesterday, another milestone was reached. Last night it boasted the fourth highest number of concurrent players on Steam, with only PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 having more at the time.

It’s very cool but we’ve never seen this for one our games so we weren’t prepared for it all pic.twitter.com/BfpwNmvpLhSeptember 16, 2017

That number continued to rise until it peaked at 75,429 concurrent players yesterday evening. While that still puts it far off the astronomical player numbers of the top three, it’s comparable to other huge games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Team Fortress 2.

As PGamesN point out, this makes it one of the strongest launches for a CRPG, beating both the first Original Sin and Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity. They boasted a concurrent player peak of 22k and 42k, respectively. The actual number will undoubtedly be higher, as well, since this is just taking into account users on Steam, and not those playing through GOG’s platform.

The success is well-deserved. I’m busy working my way through the game for my review, but so far I’ve been incredibly impressed. It’s a ridiculously liberating game, fat with ways to experiment and absolutely laden with with brilliant fights and strong writing. Last night I took co-op for a spin for the first time, and I pickpocketed my buddy while he was chatting to a quest giver, then forced us to get in several fights we were unprepared for. We fell battling teleporting crocodiles. We died the way we lived.

If you’re thinking of playing, or maybe you’ve just started, why not check out my Divinity: Original Sin 2 beginner’s guide?