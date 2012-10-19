Dishonored: No Trace, interlude: The Best Laid Schemes of Pipes and Men

Ladies and gentlemen, I'm sorry. In my first video in the 'No Trace' Dishonored diary series - in which I'm going to try to make each of Corvo's assassinations look like a terrible accident - I claimed that we'd get the first proper episode up today. However, we've fallen victim to some terrible accidents of our own. Accidents that involve framerates, and audio syncing, and several much longer words, and which can only be solved through many hours of video conversion and heartfelt penitence.

My best laid schemes, I'm sad to say, gang aft agley. In the meantime, I wanted to do a short video to explain the situation and, while I've got the time, address some concerns raised in the comments threads for my previous entry.

Pipes. I've climbed them.

Join us next week when people who know what they are doing will be in charge.