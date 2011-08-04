Popular

Dishonored gets a dev diary and new screenshots, full preview in latest issue of PC Gamer UK

Arkane studios have released a developer diary introducing their new assassination game, Dishonored . It comes from the creators of Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, and is being co-directed by Deus Ex lead designer Harvey Smith, with art from Half Life 2 artist Viktor Antonov. It's set in a "retro-futuristic" world powered by whale oil , and lets you use a combination of supernatural abilities, gadgets, cutlasses and guns to get past your enemies.

You'll find plenty more details in our preview feature in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK , which is in stores now. You can also buy the issue online , or subscribe to get every issue delivered to your door at a discount price.

Two new Dishonored screenshots have been released, along with a very regal piece of concept art. You'll find them all below.

