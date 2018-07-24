Disgaea 5 Complete delayed to fall 2018, beta coming in October

Back in April, NIS America announced that strategy JRPG Disgaea 5 Complete is coming to PC, and the port has seen nothing but trouble since. First, players discovered that the free Steam demo could be used to play the full game, and shortly after the demo was pulled NIS delayed the game , pushing it to a vague summer 2018 release date from its initial May target. And last week, NIS quietly announced another delay on Twitter: Disgaea 5 Complete is now scheduled to release this fall.

Disgaea 5 Complete (PC) is going to be released in Fall 2018 with a private beta starting in early October. We look forward to eating many Fluffy Rising Dragon bowls with you soon, dood! #Disgaea5CompletePC pic.twitter.com/NoX7LDa6CwJuly 18, 2018

The good news is that NIS says an updated demo will be released ahead of the full game, plus it will get a private beta in October ahead of its release. However, it's unclear how players can enter the beta or how quickly the full release will follow it. I've reached out to NIS for more information.