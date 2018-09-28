Discord reveals the first seven exclusive launches on its store

Discord has shared the opening salvo of its 'First on Discord' games that'll launch exclusively, for a limited time, on its new storefront later this year.

We already knew about Bad North, which I've contemplated picking up on Switch for a few months now while the wait for a PC version goes on. There are six others. First of all, there's real-time card game Minion Master (trailer here) which features co-op, and is free of charge on Discord—I'm not sure how the 'first' element applies here, since the game is in Early Access as well, but you have to pay for it on Steam.

Then there's Mad Machines, which looks like a mix between Rocket League and robot fighting. There's also stylish deathmatch shooter At Sundown, where you look for enemies in dark environments. It looks like a fast-paced, deadlier version of Wii U game Nintendo Land's Luigi's Ghost Mansion mode. Here's the trailer for that one:

There's also third-person action game Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption, which is launching on consoles in October, then later on PC. On a superficial level, it reminds me of a From Software game. But which one? Damn, I can't remember the name right now. Another offering is King of the Hat, a 2D multiplayer game where you use your hat as a weapon against other players—here's the trailer for that one.

Finally, there's Last Year: Nightmare, a '90s-set horror game where teenagers are hunted by monsters. This is probably the pick of the trailers for me, and it makes me wonder how it'll compare to The Blackout Club, which was announced earlier this year (but will likely have much less of a combat focus). Here's the trailer for that:

You can find full details of the First on Discord program here. No date has been set for the Discord storefront's release yet, but it'll be some time in the Fall.