Discord is adding built-in gameplay streaming to its voice channels

Go Live promises to enable a 'virtual couch co-op viewing experience.'

(Image credit: Discord)

Discord will add a new streaming feature to its chat-and-other-stuff software next week called Go Live that will enable users to share their gameplay with up to ten people in a voice channel.

Video streams will run at 720p and 30 fps, with higher quality options available to Discord Nitro subscribers: Nitro Classic users will be able to go up to 1080p at 60 fps, while full Nitro subscriptions support up to 4K. Nitro users can also "boost" a server to improve the quality of the stream.

Go Live obviously isn't meant to compete with full-on streaming services like Twitch or Mixer. Instead, the idea is to provide a simple and more intimate "virtual co-op couch viewing experience." It works the same as Discord voice channels currently do—enter the channel and start talking—except with video.

Go Live will go live on August 15.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
