Codemaster's upcoming racing game Dirt Rally 2.0 will get Oculus Rift VR support this summer, the studio has confirmed.

The racer is due out on February 25. In September, Codemasters said it wasn't planning a VR version but that it would "explore the possibility" if there was enough demand from fans. Apparently, there was, and a full VR version is coming to the Rift this summer.

We heard you. @Oculus heard you. DiRT Rally 2.0 + Oculus = this summer… #RisetotheChallenge pic.twitter.com/ZYefrplGL2February 8, 2019

Codemasters made no mention of other headsets, which suggests it'll be exclusive to the Rift and none of the other best VR headsets. That's no surprise: Dirt Rally's VR version only released on the Rift (and was rather good).

I have high hopes for the game, given how good the original was. Its Steam page is here.