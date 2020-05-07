Popular

Dirt 5 takes you on muddy races around the world this October

And here's the announcement trailer.

Dirt 5 is coming to take you on an extremely muddy tour of the globe. Codemasters revealed the announcement trailer for its newest rally racing game today, which you can see above. Dirt 5 is releasing this October.

According to the official site, Dirt 5 will feature over 70 routes in 10 different locations around the world, with dynamic weather and day-night cycles. There will be four-player split-screen for local multiplayer as well as online races, and in career mode you'll be treated to the voice talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North.

