Diablo's 20th anniversary brings special events to Hearthstone, Overwatch, and more

December 31 will mark the 20th anniversary of Blizzard's mega-hit action-RPG Diablo, and Blizzard is commemorating the big day with in-game events and assorted good stuff in Diablo 3, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone, Overwatch, StarCraft 2, and World of Warcraft. Here's a taste of what's in store.



Diablo 3: Recapture the feeling of your first play through of the original Diablo with The Darkening of Tristram tribute event. Venture through a reimagined version of the original cathedral in Diablo III and keep an eye out for some familiar items.

Recapture the feeling of your first play through of the original Diablo with The Darkening of Tristram tribute event. Venture through a reimagined version of the original cathedral in Diablo III and keep an eye out for some familiar items. Heroes of the Storm: The battle for the High Heavens continues, and a new Diablo-themed portrait is up for grabs! Can you emerge victorious on this hectic new brawl map?

The battle for the High Heavens continues, and a new Diablo-themed portrait is up for grabs! Can you emerge victorious on this hectic new brawl map? Hearthstone: In this Tavern Brawl, a hooded stranger awaits, holding a grim deck in his hands. Will you unravel the secrets surrounding this dark wanderer?

In this Tavern Brawl, a hooded stranger awaits, holding a grim deck in his hands. Will you unravel the secrets surrounding this dark wanderer? Overwatch: Bring the battle for Sanctuary into the fight for the future with in-game sprays representing your favorite Diablo III classes—along with a new player icon modeled after the Lord of Terror!

Bring the battle for Sanctuary into the fight for the future with in-game sprays representing your favorite Diablo III classes—along with a new player icon modeled after the Lord of Terror! StarCraft 2: Put the Lord of Terror to work for you with a Diablo-themed worker portrait.

Put the Lord of Terror to work for you with a Diablo-themed worker portrait. World of Warcraft: Strange things are afoot in the world of Azeroth as denizens of Sanctuary cross over into an unfamiliar world.

It's not exactly laden with detail, but Blizzard said that more will be revealed in the near future. Naturally, we'll let you know when we hear more about what's going on.