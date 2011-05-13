Diablo 3 trailer shows Followers and freakish enemies

New Diablo 3 footage shows Followers, companions that can be recruited to support your character in battle. There are three classes, the Enchantress (magi-blaster), The Scoundrel (dashing arrow-shooter) and the Templar (wide man, big hammer).

The video shows that Followers cam be leveled up and equipped with different weapons, rings and amulets. As an added bonus, we get our first look at the male Demon Hunter at about a minute in. The recent Activision Blizzard earnings call revealed that there will be a Diablo 3 beta later this year. There's still no firm release date. Check out the Diablo 3 site for more.