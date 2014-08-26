Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls patch 2.1 releases tomorrow

The long-awaited D iablo 3: Reaper of Souls 2.1 patch will launch tomorrow (August 26 in the Northern Hemisphere, August 27 down below). Blizzard thoroughly detailed the forthcoming changes back in June , but to refresh your memory: you'll now be able to enter the realm of the Treasure Goblins. That's worth the (free) price of admission alone.

Other major additions include Greater Rifts, which require players to slaughter enemies in order to fill a progress bar within a set period of time. Seasons will be introduced, which will greatly increase the replayability of the core campaign. There's also an entirely new area charmingly known as The Cesspool, which has been described as a "festering, dank underworld". Best of luck down there. Full details on the patch are over here .