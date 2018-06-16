Devil May Cry 5 will be out before April next year

Devil May Cry 5, which was unveiled at E3 this week, will be released before April 2019, Capcom has announced.

The E3 trailer, above, gave a "Spring 2019" release date, but Capcom's investor relations arm has since narrowed that window to before the end of March. Spring starts in late March, which suggests it's coming out right at the end of the month.

It will be directed be Hideaki Itsuno, who directed Devil May Cry 3, Devil May Cry 4, and Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. He and producer Matt Walker took to the stage at E3 to reassure fans that the game would be a "true sequel" to Devil May Cry 4. "This is our response that we hear you, loud and clear," Walker said.

The game will have three playable characters, including Nero, who stars in the trailer, smashing enemies to pieces with a mechanical arm. Dante makes an appearance at the end, too, but we don't yet know who the third character will be.

