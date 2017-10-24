Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free to play until Thursday

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided didn't really knock my socks off. It was decent, but I thought it fell well short of the standard set by Human Revolution, which I really liked—even with the crappy boss fights. And despite its pedigree and plentiful PR, it wasn't really a big seller, either: SteamSpy indicates that more than a year after its release, a little under 1.7 million people own it on Steam.

On to Plan B, then: Mark it down (way down), and give everyone a chance to try it at no risk.

We're giving you the chance to play #MankindDivided for free on Steam! Runs until Thursday 1PM PT / 10 PM CEST. https://t.co/m62UFI239T pic.twitter.com/edLo7xRghVOctober 24, 2017

The $15/£10/€12.50 sale price on Steam is only available until October 27, one day after the free play period ends, but it is a deep discount on a game that normally still goes for full price.

We actually scored Mankind Divided quite well in our review, calling it "a great immersive sim with some of the best level design in the series, a wonderfully rich setting, and an enjoyably diverse range of augmentations." And it is a good game. But it had the misfortune of being the sequel to a ridiculously good game (something we've seen before), and to me it felt very much like the middle part of a trilogy, functioning more as a bridge between bookends than an experience unto itself. Whether we'll ever get to play that concluding chapter is, unfortunately, a wide-open question.