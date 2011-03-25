Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer kills all guards

Zeke Sanders is wearing an eye patch. He has to die. The latest Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer from GameVideos shows us three ways to get the job done. The aggressive approach has Jensen breaking out the grenades and assault weapons to kill his way to the target, the stealth approach involves going invisible and tranq darting guards, and the adaptive aproach involves anything that isn't covered by the other two. Surely hacking a turret, ripping its head off, using it to mow down guards and then throwing it at the last sentry surely falls under the "aggressive" category. Check out our Deus Ex: Human Revolution preview to see how the sequel's shaping up.