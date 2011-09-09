Popular

Deus Ex: Human Revolution ships two million copies

Square Enix have sent over word that their bank accounts have been suddenly augmented by huge sales of the excellent Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Two million "units" have been shipped worldwide. Thanks to a controversy involving Gamestop and some OnLive vouchers inside those copies, many will have been sent straight back, but for the most part that is a large and impressive number. Are you one of the two million? Will you be picking up the Missing Link DLC ? If you had the choice, would you replace your regular arms with bionic ones? Let us know in the comments below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
