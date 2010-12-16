Deus Ex: Human Revolution release date pushed back

Deus Ex Human Revolution was initially due to be released early next year, but Square Enix have announced that they'll be delaying the game until the next fiscal year, which starts in April 2011.

Square Enix cite " harsh market feedback regarding a key title" as one of the reasons for Deus Ex's delay, possibly referring to the backlash at the state of their MMO Final Fantasy XIV. "We therefore have decided to spend additional time to further polish our upcoming game, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, resulting in a shift in release timing from our prior plan of the current fiscal year to next fiscal year."

They don't mention a precise release date, but their next fiscal year begins in April 2011. Hopefully the extra development time will lead to a more polished game when it's eventually released.

[via Eurogamer ]