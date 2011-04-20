Deus Ex: Human Revolution Collector's Edition has poseable Adam Jensen model

Square Enix have revealed the contents of the Deus Ex: Human Revolution Collector's Edition, which will include a figurine of the game's hero, Adam Jensen. The Collector's Edition also comes with codes to unlock a series of heavy weapons, 10,000 credits with which to upgrade those weapons, and access to a whole new mission, which will contain "a special cameo appearance from one of the original Deus Ex characters." You'll find the full list of bonus items below.

The pack is only available to pre-order in "select European countries," and will be released alongside the regular edition of the game on August 26. Here's an overview of the Collector's edition's contents, along with some images of the extras included. Pricing details haven't been announced just yet, and there's no news of a US release. The game's also available to pre-order in various editions, some of which contain a few of the rewards below.