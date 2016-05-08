Detective adventure game Kathy Rain out now, with demo

Kathy Rain is a fantastic name for an adventure game protagonist. It's just about plausible, while at the same time sounding like the name of a person adventures happen to—'Kathy Snodgrass' doesn't have quite the same ring. Kathy Rain is most definitely off on an adventure in the point-and-click that bears her name, although it's the somber adventure to uncover her grandfather's killer, in her hometown.

Set in the 1990s, Kathy Rain "tells the story of a strong-willed journalism major who has to come to terms with her own troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather. Armed with her motorcycle, a pack of cigs, and a notepad, Kathy begins to delve into a local mystery surrounding her hometown that will take her on a harrowing journey full of emotional and personal turmoil". (If I quietly uttered "Full Throttle meets Twin Peaks" under my breath, do you think anyone would get upset?)

I don't know whether it is that, but it certainly looks intriguing, and if you're suitably intrigued, you'll be pleased to hear that Kathy Rain is out now, on your GOG, on the Steams, on Humble, and a few other stores. Fascinatingly, it's a different price on all three stores I've just listed, but GOG has it the cheapest, by a little bit. Steam and GOG also have a demo—an actual demo, not a beta, in 2016!—so it might be worth giving that a looksie to see whether it floats your boat.

Here's the release trailer: