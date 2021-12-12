Details of Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC leak via Chinese store

Audio player loading…

During the build-up to Assassin's Creed Valhalla there were several significant leaks, including a half-hour of gameplay footage and a magical boss fight. Its latest expansion has been no less leaky, with a French YouTuber datamining information including the name Dawn of Ragnarök, and now, via Chinese stores, we've got images, more details, and a potential release date of March 11, which aligns with another leaker's claim there would be "a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022".

Via Reddit and Google Translate, a description of the expansion says it will be set in the "the magnificent Nine Realms in the mythology of North", where it sounds like frost giants and fire giants are teaming up to invade Svartalfheim, home of the dwarves. Eivor will apparently "personally experience the fate of Odin", which includes "shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt."

As part of the Ubisoft Forward E3 event in June, senior community developer Karen Lee said "something tells me that Eivor is not done with Odin yet" before showing a glimpse of a gate to Muspelheim, home of the fire giants. The same French dataminer above found mentions of Muspelheim in Valhalla's files, so it may be that Svartalfheim and Muspelheim are the realms focused on in this DLC. The leaked images show Odin, with a bracer that has a blade attached of course, as well as a fair amount of lava and ice.

Seems like this will be an expansion for those who enjoy the mythic elements of recent Assassin's Creed games, after The Siege of Paris focused on the more historical side of things. We'll know for sure on Monday, when Ubisoft's live premiere is scheduled to happen at 9am PDT / 6pm CET. A title update is also due during the week, and will require a full re-download of the game.