Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy puts the Last City in peril again

Bungie has just dropped a bunch of details about Destiny 2's next season, Season of the Worthy, kicking off on March 10. The Last City is in trouble yet again, this time because an escaped Psion Flayer from the Red Legion is out for revenge. As always, it's up to the Guardians sort it out.

The new PvE activities will include shared public events, bounties and bunkers that you'll need to complete to reestablish communication with the Warmind, Rasputin, and power it up—in turn protecting the city from yet another devastating attack. You can get a taste of the of this season's arc in the trailer above.

Bungie previously announced that Trials of Osiris from the original Destiny was also returning. The PvP mode will be a permanent fixture, letting Guardians duke it out each weekend in a 3v3 Crucible playlist. All you need to participate is a power level of 960. Getting multiple wins in a row will net you Pinnacle gear, while seven will earn you special access to The Lighthouse, as well as some extra rewards.

If you fancy decking your Guardian out in some extremely fabulous ancient Egyptian clobber, you'll definitely want to fight through the trials. With a new season comes new weapons, of course, and this time you'll be able to get your hands on some more Exotics, including the Tommy's Matchbook auto rifle. There's also a new seasonal artifact, the Warmind Khanjali, and with it new mods.

All players will get access to Trials of Osiris, public events, bunker activities, Tommy's Matchbook and the seasonal armour set, but season pass owners will get a few more things.

All players

Defend the Last City from the Red Legion by powering up Rasputin

New Seraph Tower public events and bunker activities

Trials of Osiris returns every weekend (minimum Power level 960)

Seasonal Artifact: Upgrade the Warmind Khanjali to earn Seasonal gear mods

Rank up to unlock the Seasonal armor set: Seventh Seraph

Rank up to unlock the Exotic Auto Rifle, Tommy's Matchbook

Season of the Worthy begins on March 10 with the Seraph Tower PvE activity, new legendary weapons and armour, and the first Seraph Bunker. Trials of Osiris, meanwhile, kicks off on March 13, followed by another bunker on March 24.

New stuff will continue to appear throughout April, starting with the arrival of the final bunker, followed by the new Grandmaster Ordeal strike difficulty. Between April 21 and May 11, Destiny 2 will also host the Guardian Games, a class competition for all players. How will anyone even find time to save the city?