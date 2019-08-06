Destiny 2 roadmap and update 2.5.2: changes to Lord of Wolves

Perhaps it's related to Bungie's newfound independent status, but this year the Seattle studio has been more communicative than ever with Destiny 2's playerbase. Key to the information flow is the Destiny 2 roadmap it published at the beginning of 2019, updated several times since, which laid out three 'seasons' of annual pass content, plus more than half a year's worth of free updates and features.

That roadmap is now almost done. It will be followed by the launch of Destiny 2's next major expansion, Shadowkeep, on October 1. That DLC will bring new exotics, a fresh raid, and the new armor 2.0 system. It also marks the beginning of another year of content, though this time expansions can be bought a la carte.

At the same time Bungie will also release Destiny 2 New Light, the free-to-play version of the game which contains all the content released in its first year.

The delay to Shadowkeep from its original September 17 release date means that players will have a little longer to get their guardians (and, crucially, vaults) in order. Here we breakdown what's coming in the intervening week's, and take a look at the patch notes from the most recent update: 2.5.2.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Other than the imminent arrival of Shadowkeep, there's still content in the pipeline for Destiny 2. New vanity rewards, new triumphs and lore books, new rank rewards, and others are still ahead.

Bungie has also released a short term roadmap for what's coming to Destiny through September, in the leadup to its next expansion, so let's take a closer look at that.

What's arriving in the short term?

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Solstice of Heroes event, which rewards some special Solstice armor, continues until August 27th, and that'll be followed by an Iron Banner event immediately. The next Destiny 2 update should hit after that, between September 3rd and 10th, alongside some kind of community event.



Next up is an infamy boost, lasting the week of September 10th to the 17th, followed by another Iron Banner event from the 17th to 24th of September.



Last on the forecast before Shadowkeep's new release date is a Mayhem event from the 24th to the 1st of October, giving a boost to both infamy and valor earned.

Weapons

Lord of Wolves

Reduced the amount of ammo that Shotgun Scavenger perks can give to Lord of Wolves when it is in the Release the Wolves state

Decreased the effective range on Lord of Wolves

This decrease is more aggressive when the weapon is in the Release the Wolves state

Perks

Fixed an issue that allowed the Feeding Frenzy perk to be applied to any weapon

Armor

Fixed an issue where the cloth component of the Iron Symmachy Cloak wasn’t rendering correctly

Fixed an issue where the cloth component of the Terra Concord Mark wasn’t rendering correctly

Fixed a bug where the Titan Exotic leg armor Peregrine Greaves glowed 130x too bright when wearers were at maximum velocity

(Image credit: Bungie)

Tribute Hall

Triumphs

The Tribute Hall Triumphs “The Emperor’s Gladiator” and “The Scoundrel in Uniform” no longer require you to equip a full set of Leviathan gear to progress

Players will now earn more points based on the number of gear pieces worn, similar to other Triumphs

Tributes

Players will no longer be able to place the Tribute Hall introductory tribute on an alternate character to gain credit for a large number of tributes placed

Players who accessed the catalyst or emote rewards through this method will have those items relocked until they place enough unique tributes to meet the actual unlock requirements

Iron Banner

Adjustments

Iron Banner pursuit objective values have been adjusted

Reduced the grenade kills required by 50%

Ally grenade kills are now worth as much as your own

Reduced the Sword kills required by 25%

Ally Sword kills are now worth as much as your own

Fixes

Fixed an issue where players were unable to equip Season 3 Iron Banner ornaments on their Season 7 armor

The Wolf’s Favor will no longer drop from daily and weekly Iron Banner challenges

Fixed an issue where the Triumph “Efrideet’s Gift” was not unlocking for players who earned enough Iron Banner rank-up packages during Season 7

This fix is retroactive; it will get players up to speed who have met the requirements

Menagerie / Chalice

Adjustments

Heroic Menagerie now drops a Sword for first-time completion (100%)

Subsequent completions have a moderate chance to drop a Sword (25%)

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Triumph “Drink Deep” would not unlock for some players who claimed the Masterwork slot on the Chalice of Opulence

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in the Season of Opulence intro quest by unlocking the first rune slot on the Chalice before completing the Lost Sector The Conflux and being on the correct quest step

Imperials and runes can no longer be earned by idling through matches of Crucible and Gambit

Truth Quest

Adjustments

Replaced the step of the Truth quest chain requiring the bounty “Corsair Down” with a step requiring completion of three patrols in the Dreaming City



Fixes

Fixed a bug where players could become blocked from earning Truth if they opened the Ascendant chest in the strike “Warden of Nothing” before being on the appropriate quest step

General

Fixes

Fixed an issue where completion notifications would not appear after players completed bounties

This will also fix an issue where players would sometimes not spawn during a Crucible match