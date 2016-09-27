Destiny 2 rumored to be coming to PC

Bungie's online FPS Destiny never made it to the PC, which I've always thought was an unfortunate omission. But the sequel, which has not actually even been announced yet, might. A post on NeoGAF, from a guy who knows a guy who works at Activision, says his buddy told him that the existence of a PC version of Destiny 2 “is being internally communicated to employees.”

I know what you're thinking: that's awfully thin. A forum post is far too unsubstantiated and unverifiable to qualify as even a half-respectable rumor—but shortly after it went up, Kotaku waded into the fray to say that they, too, had heard the same thing from a separate, privileged source. That report says rumors of Destiny 2 coming to the PC first surfaced earlier this year, and more recently it had heard that the project is being supported by Vicarious Visions and High Moon Studios, something the GAF post also claimed. That would line up with Activision's long history of using multiple internal studios to complete big projects.

Beyond that, Kotaku says Destiny 2 is being developed to “feel like an entirely new game,” and to accomplish that it may ditch the setting of the first game in favor of new planets, characters, and activities. One source said, “The Taken King was a reboot for Destiny 1 to fix small things. [Destiny 2] is the overhaul to fix big things.”

A single GAF post doesn't carry much weight, but Kotaku has a strong record on Destiny rumors, so we're inclined to trust their information. And Activision bringing Destiny to the PC simply makes sense: PC gaming is as popular as it's ever been, and there's obviously a big audience here who'd love to play it on their platform of choice. Which, again, isn't confirmation that this is happening—but I'd say it's a pretty good bet.