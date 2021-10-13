Destiny 2: How to enter the Haunted Sectors and get the Jurassic Green pulse rifle

The Festival of the Lost is here and there's a new activity to complete in Destiny 2. The Haunted Forest is gone for good so this year you'll be visiting some spooky Haunted Sectors where you'll go up against some powerful Headless bosses. Before you get there, though, you'll need to speak with the event vendor, Eva Levante, at the Tower. You can check out how to get started with Festival of the Lost here , so let's get started.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to access Haunted Sectors in Destiny 2

First of all, speak with Eva to get the Gone but not Forgotten questline and a mask of your favourite Cryptarch. You'll also be able to pick up some bounties here, and if you have masks from previous seasons, feel free to equip those, too. You'll need to wear your mask in activities and collect 100 Candy and three Spectral Pages. Earn these by completing activities and killing enemies, so it's simple enough.

You can take part in Strikes or play several public events to finish this step. Once you have, speak to Eva again to access the Haunted Sectors playlist via the Tower. You'll need to perform a summoning ritual to summon a Headless One, a challenging boss with a spooky pumpkin head. These guys are quite tough to beat, so a pre-made fireteam is your best bet. Eventually, they'll summon another boss, Demiks, the Forgotten, and you'll need to defeat him, too.

He'll become immune in phases, so find the green pumpkins lying around and lob them at him. During your time in the Haunted Sector, you'll turn Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages by defeating Headless Ones and opening the chest at the end. Once the boss is defeated, speak to Eva once again and she'll ask you to interact with the Book of the Forgotten to get some lore pages.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to get the legendary Jurassic Green pulse rifle

Once you've done all that, speak to Eva for a final time to receive the Jurassic Green pulse rifle. Interestingly, you can change the colour of the rifle despite the name, so my Jurassic Green rifle is now pink. Its intrinsic perk is rapid-fire frame, which gives it deeper ammo reserves and a faster reload speed when the mag is empty.