Destiny 2 has been taken offline for 'emergency maintenance'

So much for that smooth rollout.

Bungie just announced on Twitter that Destiny and Destiny 2 have been taken offline for "emergency maintenance." There's no word on what exactly the issue is but the studio said previously that it was investigating problems that were preventing players from logging in. Some of our in-house Guardians have also been experiencing issues with being given unexpected heave-hos from the game.

We'll monitor the situation and update as things change.

