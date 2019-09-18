Destiny 2: Forsaken now includes the Forsaken Annual Pass

With Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and New Light still a couple of weeks away, Bungie has made a significant change to Destiny 2: Forsaken. The studio announced on Twitter that the Annual Pass for Forsaken, which includes three seasonal DLC updates, is now free for everyone who owns the expansion.
Ada-1, The Drifter, and Werner 99-40 are waiting for you.The Forsaken Annual Pass is now FREE for all Forsaken owners. pic.twitter.com/LinRLXxdrnSeptember 18, 2019
That's a good deal, and good news for anyone who owns the Forsaken expansion (the one where Cayde-6 gets it) but took a pass on the pass. The new Forsaken Complete Collection, including the Annual Pass, is $25, compared to the original pricing of $40 for Forsaken and $35 for the annual pass. (It will also be on Steam after October 1.)
Bungie previously said that it would bundle all pre-Shadowkeep content, including Forsaken, into a single package for $40, which as you can see in the studio's Twitter feed resulted in some confusion. Is that bundle being replaced, or will the $25 price be increased on October 1, when Shadowkeep and the free New Light editions go live?
It turns out that it's all quite simple: A Bungie rep confirmed that the $40 bundle is now off the table. Once October 1 rolls around, when Shadowkeep and New Light are live, $25 will get you everything that came before Shadowkeep, and you can go from there as you like.
It'll be changing in 13 days once Shadowkeep launches. Currently, in order to play Destiny 2 Forsaken, players need the base D2 and previous expansions. This current option provides that to new players.September 18, 2019