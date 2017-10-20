Popular

Destiny 2 for PC: launch times, first raid, and known issues detailed

By

Bungie dumps launch details ahead of the game's PC arrival next week.

Destiny 2 finally releases next week, October 24 to be exact, but exactly when on October 24? The details are out, thanks to a new update from Bungie outlining everything we need to know for the game's imminent PC launch.

At launch, the game will feature Nightfall Normal Mode strikes, Nightfall Prestige Mode and Nightfall Guided Games. Meanwhile, the game's first raid will roll out a week after launch on November 1, along with the Trials of the Nine – an endgame 4v4 Crucible mode. Then, on November 7, the prestige version of the raid will unlock, as will its guided games.

There's a list of Day 1 known issues for PC as well. You might find, after idling, that you're kicked back to the home screen and unable to log back in. If this happens, you have to shut the program and re-open it. Meanwhile, you may find the Windows 10 game bar doesn't work in Fullscreen Mode – so you'll need to use Windowed or Windowed Fullscreen if you want to use the game bar.

Oh, and here are the launch times listed:

Los Angeles: 10:00 PDT
New York 13:00 EDT
London 18:00 BST
Berlin: 19:00 CEST
Sao Paulo: 15:00 BRST
Moscow: 20:00 MSK
Singapore: 01:00 SGT
Taipei: 01:00 CST
Tokyo: 02:00 JST
Sydney: 04:00 AEST

Check out Bungie's full post over here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
