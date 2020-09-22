Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer shows Europa, old friends

A new trailer for Destiny 2's upcoming Beyond Light expansion gives us a brief, cryptic tour through some of the locations of its new destination of Europa. But wait! Who's that? It's an old friend with some 'splaining to do.

The first of the trailer's two narrators is Variks, the Loyal, a Fallen ally from the first game. So far, we haven't seen him in Destiny 2, but his presence has been felt—most notably, he was responsible for the prison break of the Forsaken expansion that led directly to Cayde's death. So, yeah, questions to be answered.

We also hear from the Exo Stranger, who appeared throughout the first game's original campaign. Since then, we've not heard from her—at least outside of some deep lore mentions.

It seems, then, that Beyond Light will be addressing some long-hanging plot threads as players pursue the darkness and its new Stasis powers.

As for Europa itself, a press release sent out with the trailer reveals some of the locations we'll be visiting:

" Eventide Ruins , what remains of Clovis Bray's colony"

, what remains of Clovis Bray's colony" " Asterion Abyss , the very tip of Vex structures"

, the very tip of Vex structures" " Cadmus Ridge , the last-known location of the Bray Exoscience facility"

, the last-known location of the Bray Exoscience facility" "Charon's Crossing, the site of Europa's communication center"

If the Forsaken expansion focused on the Awoken and their history and culture, it seems like Beyond Light will explore the Exo—Destiny's race of robo-folk. That will continue into the new raid, which explores the Deep Stone Crypt where the Exo are made.

The trade-off is the Destiny Content Vault, Bungie's new plan that will see around half of the existing game removed to make room for the new stuff.

Beyond Light launches November 10.