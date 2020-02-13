Dell's 27-inch 1440p G-Sync monitor is on sale for its lowest price ever

We've highlighted Dell's S2716DRG gaming monitor a couple of times in the past—once in 2017 when it went on sale for $480, and again in 2018 when it dipped to $350. If you passed on those deals in hopes it would drop even further, today is your day of vindication. It's on sale at Best Buy for $299.99.

That's the lowest price we've seen this monitor. Best Buy slashed the price in half, and looking at Amazon's price history, it was still selling for around $600 for most of the past six months (and over at Dell, the discounted 'member price' is listed at $527.24).

The S2716DRG is a 27-inch display with a TN panel, that being the only real knock (IPS and VA screens typically offer better color accuracy and viewing angles). It has a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology to keep the action smooth.

You can make tilt, swivel, and pivot (rotate), and as for connectivity, it offers up HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, three downstream USB ports, a speaker line-out, and a headphone-out.

Overall, this is good option for anyone looking for a relatively big and fast gaming monitor. It's also available on eBay, through Best Buy.