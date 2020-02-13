Popular

Dell's 27-inch 1440p G-Sync monitor is on sale for its lowest price ever

By

The Dell S2716DGR is a fast monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a fantastic option at $300.

Dell's 27-inch 1440p G-Sync monitor is on sale for its lowest price ever
The Dell S2716DGR is a fast monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a fantastic option at $300. (Image credit: Dell)

We've highlighted Dell's S2716DRG gaming monitor a couple of times in the past—once in 2017 when it went on sale for $480, and again in 2018 when it dipped to $350. If you passed on those deals in hopes it would drop even further, today is your day of vindication. It's on sale at Best Buy for $299.99.

That's the lowest price we've seen this monitor. Best Buy slashed the price in half, and looking at Amazon's price history, it was still selling for around $600 for most of the past six months (and over at Dell, the discounted 'member price' is listed at $527.24).

Dell 27" S2716DGR Monitor | 2560x1440 | 144Hz | G-Sync | $299.99 (save $300)
It's native 1440p resolution offers a bump over 1080p without being too demanding on GPU hardware, and rounds things out with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support.
View Deal

The S2716DRG is a 27-inch display with a TN panel, that being the only real knock (IPS and VA screens typically offer better color accuracy and viewing angles). It has a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology to keep the action smooth.

You can make tilt, swivel, and pivot (rotate), and as for connectivity, it offers up HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, three downstream USB ports, a speaker line-out, and a headphone-out.

Overall, this is good option for anyone looking for a relatively big and fast gaming monitor. It's also available on eBay, through Best Buy.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments