Dell is returning to the public market

Once it acquires all VMWare stock, Dell will once again be a publicly traded company.

In a $23.9 billion-dollar deal, Dell shareholders voted today to make the company public once again after five years of being a privately-held company. To make their publicly-traded status official, Dell is in the process of acquiring all the tracking stock of their subsidiary VMWare (DVMT) at $120 per share. This decision is expected to help the company grow further by allowing Dell to go after more stock-based acquisitions to gain more IP and expertise it needs to stay competitive in the tech-market.

In 2013, shareholders voted to completely move into the private spear, allowing CEO Michael Dell to take the first step in turning the company into a larger high-tech company without pressure from investors focused on quarterly reports. With the freedom to reorganize, Dell was able to become a leading supplier of PCs, software, storage, and much more, causing its position within the tech-market to rise dramatically. One of Dell's biggest acquisitions, and largest tech-deal in history to-date, was when it purchased EMC for $67 billion, which also afforded them control of VMWare.

Now, the goal is to attract mid and long-term investors, continue to be a major player among other high-tech companies, and stay relevant for the long-haul. (Piece of cake, right?) Dell shares will return to the NYSE later this month after it finishes buying back the stock of its subsidiary.

