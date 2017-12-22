Dear Square Enix, all I want for Christmas is Final Fantasy Tactics on PC

Dear Square Enix,

I think I've been pretty good this year. I've written some articles about videogames that I'm proud of, like this one about how Japan learned to embrace the PC. And I did some deep, important investigative work, too—about one of your own games, no less!—in Why the hell do they have mouths: a Final Fantasy 7 PC retrospective. I read several books and didn't recline my airplane seat on anyone who wasn't also reclining. That, if nothing else, should paint me as a person of fine moral fiber.

So I don't feel like I'm being unreasonable here when I ask for a small gift. Just a trifle, really! I'm not asking you to put me in the game, or anything. (Please don't put me in the game and make me a weirdo who's sexually attracted to chocobos).

I don't want a lot for Christmas. Really, there's just one thing I need. I don't even care about the presents, underneath the Christmas tree! I just want Final Fantasy Tactics on my PC.

I'll keep this brief, because I've already given you a pretty great list of reasons why Final Fantasy Tactics would be better on PC than any other platform. I haven't forgotten, and I'm still waiting! So if you want to just whip up a port over the weekend, I can't imagine a better Christmas gift than Final Fantasy Tactics on my laptop.

if I'm being honest, 2018 would be fine, too. I'm just asking—won't you make my dreams come true?