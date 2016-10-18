Dead Star will lose its multiplayer features next month

Dead Star, the multiplayer-centric twinstick space shooter, will lose its online functionality on November 1, studio Armature has announced. The news comes via the game's official website, where no reason is given – though it's likely due to the game not establishing a large enough player base.

The game launched in April on both PC and PS4. It was one of two games shipped by Armature this year, the other being ReCore, which James reviewed last month, describing it as "a great action platformer beneath layers and layers of open world busywork."

The studio has also been responsible for porting the likes of Metal Gear Solid HD to Vita, among other things. Dead Star's Steam page has already been removed, meaning that if you wanted to check it out for the next few weeks you'll be unable to.