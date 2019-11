The horrors of the first Dead Space game have changed Isaac. He has a face, for a start, and he'll be doing a lot more talking in the horror sequel, which again pits the universe's unluckiest engineer against the Necromorph menace. The latest video details how Isaac has changed as a character, and shows off some of the huge zero gravity zones. You'll find the trailer below.

The game's set for release on January 25th 2011. There's plenty more information on the sequel on the Dead Space 2 site.