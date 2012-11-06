Dead Island Riptide's fifth playable character is a punchaholic former Navy SEAL

The first Dead Island had four classic playable characters, so we understand if Techland don't want to upset the balance. There was that rapper guy, thingy with the high heels, the one who's good at chucking, and what's-her-name who was a dab hand with guns. Now *drum roll* we can welcome Good At Punching Things into their esteemed company, the man also known as John Morgan (ex Navy SEAL), and therefore also known as Steven Seagal in Under Siege .

Techland were inspired by hand-to-hand mods for the original Dead Island, particularly, as Joystiq point out, the brilliant Fist of the North Star mod we've included below. John, of course, is a "master" of hand-to-hand combat. "His career in the US Navy has not taken off as he originally had envisioned," Techland explain via press release, "so he spends his time as a cook on a military ship. Little does he know that soon he will have to bring his skills into practice when the ship nears the island of Palanai..."

Palanai, by the way, is Dead Island: Riptide's new setting, another rock in the deadly Banoi archipelago. It's where the original cast members - and Scrappy Doo John - will wash up for the expansion (though at least they won't have to share weapons with their new chum).

Finally, as promised, here is that video: