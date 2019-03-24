Dead Cells sold over a million copies, most on PC

During this year's Game Developers Conference Sébastien Bénard, a designer on popular roguelike metroidvania Dead Cells, gave a postmortem of indie studio Motion Twin's hit game. He explained that Dead Cells had sold over a million copies, with about 60% of that number on PC. Of the console versions, the Nintendo Switch port was the biggest seller. He also described Dead Cells as a "last chance project" for the studio, and said that its success saved them from going under.

Dead Cells won our Best Roguelike award last year, and was a perfect example of Early Access being done right.

