The new DC Universe trailer happily proclaims that you'll be able to battle side by side with some of the great DC legends, as well as play as what appears to be the Tron Guy's far cooler twin, who can run up buildings and fire rainbow beams.

Nothing particularly new here, but the apparent ability to chose your allegiance, either following DC's darker heroes down a rather corrupt and vile route, or to remain righteous and true, sounds promising.

Andrea Varotsis