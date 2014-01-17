DayZ diary: the one where PC Gamer is hunted by the internet

Tension! Betrayal! Vomit! Our DayZ stream had it all. For over three hours yesterday afternoon, the PC Gamer UK team journeyed across Chernarus. Along the way, we met friends, fought foes, and even encountered a couple of the game's developers. We were also hunted mercilessly, as viewers of the stream triangulated our position and set out on their own adventure to take us down. If you couldn't join us live, you can catch up with the full broadcast through the VODs below.

Part 1, Andy's PoV: Hiking Simulator 2014

Part 2, Tom's PoV: The Hungry Games

Part 3, Phil's PoV: #KillBen2014

Part 4, Chris's PoV: The Final Ascent

If you were there, thanks for joining us. As you can probably tell from the stream, we were genuinely surprised by how well it went, and came out of the experience with a great story to tell. Stream sniping can be a major problem - but here it was a welcome threat. In a game based on anonymity and the unknown, having a clear and present danger provided an amazing context for our journey to Green Mountain. It was a pleasure to be murdered by you all.