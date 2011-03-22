Dawn of War 2: Retribution Last Stand update to add achievements and new wargear

Relic have announced that they will be releasing a free update for Dawn of War 2: Retribution's Last Stand mode. The update will add a series of new achievements that can be earned to unlock up to 12 new pieces of wargear for your Last Stand heroes.

Last Stand mode challenges you and two team mates to hold off 20 increasingly devastating waves. Each player is in control of one hero character, whose abilities and set up can be altered depending on the wargear equipped before the fight. The heroes represent powerful leaders in each of Dawn of War 2 Retribution's six races, and become more powerful as they gain experience and unlock new equipment.

The new update will add 12 achievements, which will unlock 12 pieces of gear. There aren't any specifics on the achievements or wargear just yet, but this seems like a good opportunity for Relic to add some importance to the currently useless points tally that your team builds as each wave is defeated. The two Last Stand arenas contain control points that can be captured and defended to increase your score multiplier, but as your score doesn't tie into the experience you earn, there's little point in defending them. If holding them will unlock more gear, that's a different story.

The update will be made available as a free download on April 6. For more on Dawn of War 2: Retribution, check out the official site or have a read of our Dawn of War: Retribution review .