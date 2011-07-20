Darksiders 2 trailer shows Death in action

The first bit of in-game footage of Darksiders 2 has been spotted by VG247 , showing Death's fighting style. He's much, much faster than War from the first game, and has a wide range of weapons hidden about his person. He switches between a pair of scythe blades, a normal scythe, a bloody massive scythe, a hammer and various purple energy attacks as he combos his way through a helpless room of demons. The plot of the second game will run alongside the first , but the locations we'll be fighting through will be up to twice the size. Darksiders 2 is due out next year.