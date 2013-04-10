Popular

Dark Souls II screenshots leaked

After learning yesterday that Dark Souls II would be revealing its first gameplay footage today over on IGN, it comes as little surprise that frequent Leaker of Things, AllGamesBeta , has revealed a batch of what looks like very believable screenshots for the presumably unforgiving sequel.

The file names seem to suggest that these come from the PlayStation 3 version, and thus, may not be a great indication of what we can expect on the PC. With the PC version announced well in advance this time around, and a simultaneous PC release not out of the question, it's possible that our version of Dark Souls II will get a bit more attention than the port of the original.

Enough talk. Have a look for yourself.
