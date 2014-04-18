Dark Souls 2 comparison video: Xbox 360 vs. PC at 1080p

Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition was a bad port of a brilliant game. Dark Souls 2 , on the other hand, is a well-made PC port (even super-modder Durante thinks so). But just hearing that isn't enough: how much better does it look on PC than on consoles?

To find out, we made this video of side-by-side comparisons between the Xbox 360 version and the PC version running at 1080p, with all settings set to max, on the Large Pixel Collider . Let the footage be the judge—which do you think looks better?

We have a lot more to say about Dark Souls 2 in the week before its release. We've already given you tips on staying alive longer , shown you a few of my stupidest deaths , and asked Peter "Durante" Thoman to talk about its engine . Stay tuned for more on Dark Souls 2, leading up to our review on Friday, April 25.