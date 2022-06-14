It's not hard to find the Janitor Key in The Cycle: Frontier, but knowing where to use it might be a little more tricky. There are several different keys to be found on Fortuna III and each one will unlock a door so you can nab the goodies inside to help you survive against the dangers of the wilderness—and other players.

The Janitor Key is slightly different though, and you may be scratching your head if you think you've exhausted all possible locations. If you'd rather not risk the loot you've already gathered by running around aimlessly, this guide will help you out. Here's what you need to know about The Cycle: Frontier Janitor Key, including where you might find one, and where to use it.

(Image credit: Yager / Mapgenie.io)

Where to use the Janitor Key in The Cycle: Frontier

The Janitor Key unlocks several rooms in the basement of Starport Admin on the Crescent Falls map, just to the northeast of Green's Prospect, right in the centre—you can check the map above for the exact location.

As the key can be found on both Crescent Falls and Bright Sands, you'd be forgiven for thinking it can be used at locations on both, and this is where the confusion comes in. Be careful if you decide to venture onto the Crescent Falls map though, it's a bit tougher than the beginner-friendly Bright Sands.

The Cycle: Frontier Janitor Key: Where to find one

If you're looking for keys, you should be searching any desks, safes, or jackets you come across when you're out exploring the planet of Fortuna III. Like other items, keys come in different rarities, and the Janitor Key is a common find, so you should pick one up fairly quickly.

Getting the key is only half the battle though—now you need to hang on to it long enough to use it and collect your goodies. Good luck out there.