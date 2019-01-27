Cyberpunk RTS Re-Legion gets a release date, and it's next week

Cyberpunk RTS Re-Legion, in which you start your own cult, will be out on Thursday, January 31, developer Ice Code Games has announced.

It was initially due to release last year, but was delayed in October to give Ice Code more time to polish it. The original plan was to release it with both singleplayer and multiplayer modes, but the release version will only contain the singleplayer campaign, with multiplayer to follow at a later date.

Eric enjoyed his time with it last year, despite its rough edges. You control a prophet starting your own cult, and to do that you convert neutral citizens of a dystopian far-future world into "followers".

These followers become your RTS units, and you can upgrade them as you progress while delegating extra recruitment to your preachers. Throughout the story, you'll select "dogmas", which change the units and abilities your cult can access.

Eric was intrigued by the themes, but said that the "graphics and animations felt at least a decade old"—hopefully that's improved in the year since he played it.