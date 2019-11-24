Cyberpunk murder-tower Black Future '88 is out now

It's the near future but it's also the 1980s, which describes the cyberpunk genre as a whole but more specifically describes Black Future '88. In this particular slice of dystopian technofantasy there's an architect with his finger on the nuclear button at the top of a big nasty skyscraper, and you've got a time limit of 18 minutes to stop him before your heart explodes and kills you.

To help you murder your way to the top of this procedurally generated tower building are 50 unique weapons, like the Money Shot, which uses your currency as its ammunition, and the Night Nail, which swaps your position with that of the enemy you just shot. Buffs and curses can be combined to alter your abilities, and there are five playable characters to choose from.

Black Future '88 can be played co-op and makes use of Steam's new Remote Play Together feature, which lets you play local co-op games over the internet, even on mobile phones using the Steam Link app. Which is maybe the most futuristic thing about it.