Cyberpunk 2077 will have as much DLC as The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is a rarity in that players don't often complain about its DLC. That's because its two full-price expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood & WIne, were both quality products, and they were accompanied by 16 free bits of DLC ranging from new quests and equipment sets to new outfits that you should absolutely turn off in the menu because they're hideous.

You can't knock the generosity. Two free DLCs were released every week for two months. And, according to an investor Q&A translated from Polish by VGC, Cyberpunk 2077 will have something similar. CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński is quoted as saying there will be "no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had."

As for when we'll know more about what they'll contain, we should expect "a similar scenario to The Witcher 3," which detailed the smaller DLC three months ahead of its release and expansions a few weeks in advance.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still on target for a September 2020 release, though the multiplayer component will take longer. Here's everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 so far.

Thanks, VGC.