Cyberpunk 2077 quest director would like Meryl Streep to be in it

Where do you go after Keanu Reeves? Well, assuming that rumor about Lady Gaga playing an in-game pop star isn't true, you think about casting recipient of 21 Oscar nominations Meryl Streep.

Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz was being interviewed by GAME in the UK when he was asked, if he could pick any other star to appear in the game, who it would be. His response? "Oh my god, this is difficult. Ah, there’s so many great actors I love… Like, I love Meryl Streep, for example. I love Devil Wears Prada, and it would be great to have her as one of the characters in the game."

Elaborating on what kind of role Streep would play in Night City, he went on to say, "She could be totally one of the big corporate characters in the game. I can picture this."

In other, slightly more concrete Cyberpunk 2077 news, we recently learned some more about its roleplaying options and lifepath system, as well as that it would receive a hardcover lore book next year.

But, you know, a Meryl Streep cameo would be nice too.