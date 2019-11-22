Cyberpunk 2077 might feature Elon Musk's dumb truck

Elon Musk wheeled out the latest vehicular innovation from Oni Consumer Products yesterday. The Cybertruck is perfect if you care about the environment but also want to pretend you're driving through an '80s sci-fi dystopia. We might be seeing more of it next year, not on real roads, but on the digital streets of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

Earlier today, Musk tweeted a picture from the reveal, which drew a response from the official Cyberpunk 2077 account.

See ya in 2077 😉November 22, 2019

The exchange was then coyly posted by CD Projekt Red's lead PR manager, suggesting that perhaps there was more to this than just Twitter banter. Musk has had cameos in several movies and TV shows, including Iron Man 2, while Star Trek: Discovery bizarrely mentioned him alongside the Wright Brothers in a list of important historical figures. Tesla's vehicles, meanwhile, have had even more.

I reached out to CD Projekt Red to confirm the collaboration, but it had no comment. We already know that Cyberpunk 2077 will let us drive several vehicles, however, and if there's anywhere that the Cybertruck wouldn't look completely ridiculous, it's Night City.

Hopefully the "bulletproof" windows will be fixed by then.