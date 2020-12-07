Cyberpunk 2077: Get to know Night City's deadliest gangs and factions

The Cyberpunk 2077 gangs control turf all across Night City and the surrounding Badlands. As V, you'll have to deal with these dangerous groups, sometimes fighting against them, other times making deals and even working for them.

Getting to know all the different Cyberpunk 2077 factions means learning their personalities, their methods, and the turf they control across the Cyberpunk 2077 map . Below is all the info you'll need about the game's various gangs and where you can find them. Meet the gangs of Cyberpunk 2077.

Meet the Cyberpunk 2077 gangs of Night City

Maelstrom

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The members of Maelstrom are easy to spot based on their preference for highly visible cyberware. Formerly called the Metal Warriors, members of Maelstrom wear a lot of leather and chrome and are extremely violent, racking up one of the biggest bodycounts in the city. In some cases, Maelstrom members have become deranged 'cyberpsychos' from replacing too many parts of their bodies with implants.

Maelstrom's HQ is in the All Food Plant in Night City, and they can also be found in the Totenanz Club. Their turf is the Watson District, where V has an apartment.

Valentinos

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Valentinos are one of the biggest gangs in Night City, and largely (though not completely) Latino. Valentinos operate on a code of honor of sorts, supposedly following "God and Sante Madre," though that certainly doesn't stop them from making money through drug smuggling, stolen cars, prostitution, assassinations, and more.

Valentinos operate out of the Heywood District, a combination of gleaming skyscrapers and squalid slums.

6th Street

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

6th Street sees themselves as patriots, enforcers, and vigilantes, doing the job the NCPD can't do themselves. The gang comprises largely of combat veterans who want to "bring justice" to Night City, but they still engage in extortion, gun smuggling, robbery, and other crimes.

Voodoo Boys

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

In Cyberpunk 2077 the Voodoo Boys are an enigmatic gang that engage in netrunning—searching for secret data on the internet to hack and sell. Made up mostly of Haitians and Dominicans, they've acquired an almost mythical quality in Night City, with some thinking they're just an urban legend.

The Voodoo Boys control turf in the Pacifica District.

Animals

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Many people in Cyberpunk 2077 replace parts of their body with superior cybernetic upgrades, but members of the Animals prefer to upgrade their physical form with a steroid called "Juice" and stick to custom-made combat implants. Many members are ridiculously muscular, and engage in illegal, underground fights.

The Animals are a street gang based in Pacifica, with their HQ at the Grand Imperial Mall.

Tyger Claws

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Tyger Claws are a predominantly Japanese gang. Many wield katanas and deal in black market technology and human trafficking. But the gang also owns a number of bars, restaurants, and clubs, purportedly more than any of Night City's other gangs.

The Tyger Claws turf is Japantown, a subdistrict of Westbrook.

Moxes

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

The Moxes are a small gang formed by sex workers who, growing tired of violent gangs and clients, decided to manage and defend themselves. One of Cyberpunk 2077's main characters, Judy Alvarez, has a history with the Moxes.

The Moxes don't claim turf, and mostly operate out of Lizzie's Bar, a braindance club, in the Watson District.

Scavengers

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Scavengers can be found anywhere in Night City, a largely formless gang that thrives on stealing cyberware from victims (often killing them in the process) and selling it on the black market. They'll prey on anyone and everyone if it means they'll make a profit.

Wraiths and Aldecados

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Nomads aren't a single gang, but a series of gangs made of former corporate workers who lost their jobs and were blacklisted from employment. Outside Night City, different groups of Nomads roam, bound by 'family' bonds. In Cyberpunk 2077, the Wraiths and the Aldecados are the two Nomad groups you'll encounter, and they're at war with each other.

Nomads can be found in the Badlands outside of Night City.